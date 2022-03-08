Russian Embassy in Ireland complains its territory was violated in ‘barbaric’ action
The Russian Embassy in Belfast issued a statement yesterday, writing that after a large truck drove through the gates of the Embassy compound, they urge Irish authorities to act as “no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”
The statement was issued after an Irish man was arrested for driving a truck through the gates of the country’s Russian embassy yesterday, according to various reports.
The Russian Embassy accused Irish law enforcement — known as the Garda — of standing by “idle.”
The driver, Desmond Wisley, was arrested for criminal damage and is currently in custody. There were no injuries.
“The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle,” said a Russian embassy spokesperson in response.
“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against a peaceful diplomatic mission. The embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.”