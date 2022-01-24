Invasion fears: US urges families of embassy staff in Ukraine to leave amid tension with Russia

PISKY, UKRAINE – JANUARY 18: Mykola (L) and Viktor, Ukrainian soldiers with the 56th Brigade, in a trench on the front line on January 18, 2022 in Pisky, Ukraine. Negotiations last week between Russian and Western diplomats, who were hoping to defuse the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, ended inconclusively. In recent months, Russia has amassed forces and military equipment near the Ukrainian border, raising the specter of a possible invasion of the country’s east, where separatists have waged a nearly 8-year war against the Ukrainian government. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The family members of US embassy staff in Ukraine have been ordered to leave the country, amid escalating fears of a Russian invasion.

The US State Department told relatives of embassy staff and non-essential embassy staff to leave while also encouraging US citizens in the country to leave.

A Russian invasion could occur “at any time,” the State Department said, with the US embassy remaining open.

In an advisory, the State Department said: “There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine.”

Russia has denied planning military action in Ukraine but fears have arisen after some 100,000 Russian troops have gathered on the Ukrainian border.

US officials also urged people not to travel to both countries due to the current tension and “potential for harassment against US citizens”.

In the event of a Russian invasion, the US administration would “not be in a position to evacuate US citizens in such a contingency,” a State Department official told the AFP news agency.

According to The New York Times, US President Joe Biden is looking at the option of sending 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, with the possibility of hiking the numbers if tensions rise more.