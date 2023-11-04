Russia – Ukraine: Western officials tout peace talks with Putin

Ukraine has fought back against Russian aggression but Vladimir Putin shows no sign of turning back

With no sign of let-up from Vladimir Putin, officials have reportedly spoken to the Ukrainian government about the possibility of peace talks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. and European officials have spoken to the Ukrainian government about what possible peace negotiations with Russia might entail to end the war, NBC quoted an unidentified senior U.S. official and one former U.S. official as saying.

The war in Ukraine, now in its 21st month, has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands and destroyed swathes of the country. It has also triggered the deepest crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

NBC said the conversations had included very broad outlines of what Ukraine might need to give up to reach a deal with Russia.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the conversations reported by the U.S. television network.

Putin dug in

The conversations with Ukraine come amid concerns among U.S. and European officials that the war has reached a stalemate and also about the West’s ability to continue providing aid to Ukraine, NBC quoted the officials as saying.

Russia currently controls about 17.5% of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory.

Moscow says it had to launch what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine in response to what it sees as a hostile and aggressive West it says is using Kyiv to undermine Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say this is nonsense and that Moscow’s actions are an imperial-style land grab.

The Kremlin says it will achieve all of its aims in Ukraine.

Kyiv says that it wants to take back control over all of the territory taken by Russia, including Crimea which was annexed in 2014, and that it will not rest until every last soldier is ejected from its territory.

Reuters