Russia’s second-richest man and Putin’s cousin are latest targets for UK sanctions

Vladimir Putin

Russia’s second richest man and president Vladimir Putin’s first cousin once removed are he latest targets of British sanctions against the Kremlin.

Owner of major conglomerate Interros, Vladimir Potanin, has been targeted by the UK government because he “continues to amass wealth” that supports Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Potanin, who acquired Rosbank and shares in Tinkoff Bank since the invasion, was sanctioned alongside the president’s first cousin once removed, Anna Tsivileva.

Tsivileva owns a coal mining company JSC Kolmar Group, and is married to the government of the coach rich Kemerovo region, Sergey Tsivilev. The company is also being sanctioned.

A foreign office spokesperson said “As long as Putin continues his abhorrent assault on Ukraine, we will use sanctions to weaken the Russian war machine. Today’s sanctions show that nothing and no one is off the table, including Putin’s inner circle.”

It also announced sanctions against a group of Russian individuals and firms for involvement in Syria, supporting dictator Bashar Al-Assad.