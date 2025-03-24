Runcorn by-election: Reform UK reveal Sarah Pochin as candidate

Reform UK have unveiled Sarah Pochin as their candidate for the Runcorn and Helsby by-election ahead of their first major electoral test since the general election.

The party announced on Monday that the former magistrate would stand in the upcoming ballot to replace former MP Mike Amesbury, who stood down following his assault conviction.

Pochin, a former Conservative councillor and mayor for Cheshire East, would be Reform’s first female MP if elected in the Cheshire constituency.

It marks the first key test of public opinion for Reform since the 2024 general election and will indicate whether its opinion polling lead can be converted into electoral success.

The vote comes after Amesbury opted to stand down rather than face a recall petition after he received a 10-week prison sentence, suspended on appeal, for punching a constituent last year.

He was suspended by the Labour Party following his arrest, and pleaded guilty to the offence.

In 2024, Amesbury won his seat with a majority of 14,696 over Reform UK, with the Conservatives a close third.

Pochin’s career

According to Reform UK, Pochin has lived in Cheshire for nearly 30 years and served as a Justice of the Peace in the Chester and Crewe courts for 20 years, before stepping down to contest the by-election.

She also previously had a successful career in private business working across Europe for Shell International, the party added, as well as for Caradon Plc and Heywood Williams Plc.

Pochin served as a borough councillor in Cheshire East from 2015 until 2023, and was also mayor of Cheshire East and chairman of the council from 2021 to 2022.

She was expelled from the Conservative party in 2020, after a bust-up over her candidacy to become mayor, according to the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Sarah is a great candidate who has enjoyed a successful career in private business and has represented the local community as a magistrate for the past 20 years.

“She has honourably resigned from that role to fight this by-election for Reform UK. Vote for a lawmaker, not a lawbreaker in Runcorn & Helsby.”

Pochin said: “Runcorn and Helsby has been failed by successive Labour representatives – now is their chance to elect someone that can fight their corner in Westminster and deliver the regeneration that we desperately need.

“Reform UK stands for family, community, and country – values that I have dedicated my life to upholding.

“Whether it’s higher taxes, cutting the winter fuel allowance or destroying small business, Labour has let local people down. Runcorn and Helsby needs Reform.”

The Conservative candidate is Sean Houlston, who vowed to “stand up for our area”, while Labour has selected Cheshire West and Chester councillor Karen Shore, and the Green Party will stand local councillor Chris Copeman, who came fourth at the general election.