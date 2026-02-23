Rudding Park Selects Agilysys Hospitality Software Solutions to Modernise Guest Journeys and Streamline Operations Across Its Hotel Ecosystem

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality technology solutions, today announced that Rudding Park – an award-winning hotel, spa, and golf resort in Harrogate – has appointed Agilysys hospitality software solutions to support a large-scale technology transformation across its growing, multi-amenity luxury hotel business.

From Single Hotel to Complex Luxury Destination

Over nearly two decades, Rudding Park has evolved from a hotel into a sophisticated resort destination. Today, the property features 90 bedrooms and suites, a world-class spa, three restaurants, a kitchen garden, two golf courses, and extensive event spaces. To support this growth, the resort recognised the need to move away from a disconnected, interface-heavy technology stack in favour of a unified platform capable of scaling aligned with its future development plans.

Following an extensive, multi-year evaluation of the market, Rudding Park chose Agilysys to provide a single technology platform that connects every facet of the business – from accommodation and dining to spa, golf, and residential management.

“At Rudding Park, guest experience and revenue are inextricably linked. As we have grown into a resort destination it has become increasingly important to recognise guests throughout all touchpoints ensuring a seamless, effortless journey, from booking to departure. Deploying the Agilysys software solution ecosystem will allow us to connect the entire resort experience into one platform, reducing manual work for our teams so they can focus on delivering a more consistent and personal service to all our guests.”

Valerie Cook, Revenue and Strategy Director

A Unified View of the Guest

The primary objective of this transformation is to eliminate fragmented workflows and replace them with an intelligent guest profile that follows a guest throughout their entire journey. Whether checking into a suite, booking a spa treatment, or visiting the golf academy, the Agilysys ecosystem ensures:

Seamless Booking: Using Agilysys Book, Guest App, Group Landing Pages, and Digital Marketing, guests can view real-time availability and book multiple resort experiences in a single, intuitive flow.

Using Agilysys Book, Guest App, Group Landing Pages, and Digital Marketing, guests can view real-time availability and book multiple resort experiences in a single, intuitive flow. Personalised Service: A unified data profile enables the team to provide greater recognition and service consistency across all touchpoints, reducing the need for manual data entry.

A unified data profile enables the team to provide greater recognition and service consistency across all touchpoints, reducing the need for manual data entry. Operational Efficiency: Tools such as Express Mobile and Agilysys Authorize & Pay provide staff with automated workflows and real-time inventory visibility, allowing them to focus on guest interaction rather than administrative tasks.

Intelligence Beyond the Room

Rudding Park is deploying a comprehensive suite of solutions to manage its diverse revenue centres. This includes InfoGenesis POS, OnDemand, and Reserve Dining & Pay for food and beverage, alongside dedicated modules for Golf, Spa, Membership, Loyalty, and Promotions.

By centralizing these operations through Agilysys Versa PMS, Service, Sales & Catering, Activities, and Residential Management, the resort gains a holistic view of its performance. All data is funnelled into Agilysys Analyze, providing the business intelligence and reporting necessary to drive informed commercial decisions and ensure a frictionless experience for members and guests.

“Rudding Park is a prime example of a forward-thinking luxury resort that understands how a unified technology ecosystem can transform the guest experience,” said Martin Tayleure, Senior Business Development Manager, Agilysys Europe. “By choosing to replace fragmented legacy systems with our integrated platform, Rudding Park is not only streamlining its current multi-amenity operations across golf, spa, and dining, but also creating a future-proof foundation for continued growth and innovation.”

About Rudding Park

Rudding Park is a privately-owned resort set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, featuring accommodation (90 bedrooms and suites), a spa, three restaurants, kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses, golf academy, meetings and events space.

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art hospitality software solutions and services that help organisations go beyond what they can accomplish with traditional property management systems (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) solutions and food and beverage inventory and procurement systems. Modern, cloud-native solutions work standalone to provide best-in-class capabilities, or together in a coordinated ecosystem that unifies data and workflows across a property, to equip staff members to delight guests, improve efficiency and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218767958/en/

Contact

Media:

Americas: Jen Reeves, 770-810-6007 jennifer.reeves@agilysys.com

Rest of World: Alan Edwards, +44 7795 226163 alan.edwards@agilysys.com

Investors:

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116 investorrelations@agilysys.com

Company Logo