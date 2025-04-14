RSA set to rebrand as Intact Insurance

RSA is headquartered in London.

Four years after its acquisition, the long-established insurer RSA is set to rebrand to match its Canadian owner by the end of this year.

Intact Financial Corporation, a Canadian property and casualty insurance company, bought RSA’s UK and Canadian entities back in 2021 for £3bn.

Meanwhile, Danish buyer Tryg took over RSA’s Swedish and Norwegian arms.

RSA, formerly Royal & Sun Alliance, has been around for over 300 years and will now rebrand and change its trading name to Intact Insurance.

Last month, the insurer reported a pre-tax profit of £195m for 2024, while its revenue grew from £3.98bn to £4.34bn.

The insurer stated that “to accelerate progress against its strategic objectives… RSA will rebrand to Intact Insurance.”

Ken Norgrove, CEO of RSA UK and International, explained: “Having brought RSA, NIG and FarmWeb together in 2024, we said we would move to one brand in the UK.”

He noted that having a united brand will help the company achieve its “ambition to outperform the market, become the best commercial insurer, and grow our specialty lines business in the UK.”

While Charles Brindamour, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation added, “Aligning under the Intact brand is a natural next step in our strategy to strengthen our leading position in the UK, Europe and Ireland.”

Intact has generated almost CAD$24bn in total annual direct premiums written. Since 2021, it has been involved in 12 acquisitions, including buying Direct Lines‘ brokered commercial lines operations in 2023 for £530m.