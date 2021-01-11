Royal Mail appoints former Apple exec as new boss

Royal Mail has this morning announced that director Simon Thompson will become its new chief executive.

The former Apple executive will move into the top seat today, with interim chief Stuart Simpson to leave at the end of January.

Read more: Royal Mail settles industrial dispute over pay and operational changes

Simpson has been managing the firm on a temporary basis since May, when Rico Black quit.

Thompson, who joined Royal Mail as a non-executive director in 2017, said: “Against the backdrop of a challenging year, our colleagues have once again demonstrated the invaluable service they provide for our communities up and down the country.

“Looking ahead, we need to build on the great trust we have on the doorstep. We need to develop a razor-sharp focus on the customer, making sure our services are delivering exactly what our customers need and want. And we need to explore new opportunities for growth.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

“We now have a unique opportunity to grow our business, and I look forward to working with our colleagues and stakeholders to take this great company forward.”

The London-listed firm also unveiled a raft of other appointments, including the permanent appointment of Mick Jeavons as finance chief.

Martin Seidenberg, chief executive of GLS, will also join the Royal Mail in April.

Chair Keith Williams said: “The board would like to congratulate all three on their appointments and extend its thanks to Stuart [Simpson] for his significant contribution to Royal Mail over the last eleven years, in particular for acting as interim Chief Executive of the UK business over the last eight months.

Read more: Royal Mail boosts revenue estimates but profit collapses

“We all wish him well as he develops his career outside Royal Mail.”