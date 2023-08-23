Ross can boss fillies in open looking Oaks

Paddy Towmey and Billy Lee (right) team up with Rosscarbery in the Yorkshire Oaks

OF ALL the Group One contests on the Knavesmire this week, today’s Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm) actually looks the most competitive.

The last six winners have all returned at odds of 7/4 or shorter, including four at odds-on in that time, while this year’s betting is headed by a 4/1-shot in the shape of Savethelastdance.

The daughter of Galileo arrives here seeking her third ‘Oaks’ triumph, after wins at Chester and the Curragh, while she had to settle for second at Epsom in the premier fillies’ Classic.

Her consistency at the top-level is what sets her apart from the others, but she’s opposable at her price if you consider there’s improvement to come from others in the field.

Bluestocking, lightly-raced and highly thought of by trainer Ralph Beckett, has gradually progressed this season having suffered an early setback that ruled her out of a Classic campaign, while we’ve probably not seen the best of Free Wind yet.

Frankie Dettori’s mount was left paddling in heavy conditions last time out at Goodwood, where racing was soon abandoned after her effort in the Lillie Langtry, and better is expected here.

The 4/1 and 5/1, respectively, about those two players isn’t overly appealing, though, nor is the 6/1 about Al Husn, who despite rattling off a hat-trick this season isn’t a guaranteed stayer.

The value is with the five-year-old, ROSSCARBERY.

She’s yet to quite cut it at the top-level, with her closest effort coming when beaten just a neck in last year’s Group One Prix Jean Romanet over 10 furlongs.

That trip is her absolute minimum, whilst 1m6f on testing ground, like that she encountered when second to Emily Dickinson in the Curragh Cup last time out, is too much of a stretch.

Trainer Paddy Twomey, whose two Group One successes so far have both come with fillies, earmarked this race for her straight after that defeat and she makes plenty of appeal at 14/1.

She’s posted two convincing, if not comfortable, wins over 1m4f in the 2022 and 2023 Group Three Munster Oaks and should appreciate a return to that trip.

With conditions in her favour today, and a few question marks hanging over the three-year-olds in this field, don’t be surprised if she hits the frame, or even gets her nose in front.

Of the others mentioned, Savethelastdance is the most solid Group One performer in the pack and it’s hard to see her finishing outside the first three, whilst Free Wind hasn’t been seen at her best this season.

The latter’s last win came at this track on good ground in the Middleton Stakes and she just hasn’t had the chance to shine since.

With the exotics retuning bumper dividends on the World Pool this week, adding those two into a Quinella, a prediction of the first two horses home in any order, with the main selection, Rosscarbery, is the way to go.

Earlier on the card, PERSICA (2.25pm) makes a quick reappearance having shed his maiden tag at Salisbury in eye-catching fashion last week.

Despite being slowly away, he quickly made up ground to lead and got on with the job well, which was a marked improvement on his debut at Leicester.

Trainer Richard Hannon is seeking a remarkable sixth win in this race from the last eight renewals, and is obviously keen to run this £200,000 purchase for the third time in just over a fortnight, so he must be showing all the right signs at home.

POINTERS

Persica 2.25pm York

Rosscarbery e/w 3.35pm York

Rosscarbery, Savethelastdance, Free Wind

(World Pool Quinella) 3.35pm York