Alpinista to strike for older generation in Yorkshire Oaks

Alpinista bids to win her first domestic Group One in the Yorkshire Oaks

ONLY six runners go to post for the highlight of day two, the Darley Yorkshire Oaks (3.35pm), but it looks a smashing contest nonetheless.

We have four-time Group One winner Alpinista, Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon, Pretty Polly victor La Petite Coco and of course Epsom Oaks heroine Tuesday all set to take their chance.

Three-year-olds receive a handy nine-pound weight allowance here and previously the Classic generation have made full use of that, winning seven of the last 10 renewals.

However, there are two seriously tough older fillies in here and they set the standard.

Sir Mark Prescott’s ALPINISTA is unbeaten in six starts, a run stretching back to September 2020.

This five-year-old has been sent on her travels for her last four races, but has reaped the rewards for journeys to Germany and France, collecting four Group One prizes.

She returned last month with fine a win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, when finishing off strongly from the rear of the field to swoop by her rivals in the final two furlongs.

That was a performance that once again displayed the tough and game nature of this daughter of Frankel and I can’t desert her at 2/1 with William Hill as she bids for a first domestic Group One success.

For the second time this week the World Pool will be in operating offering the chance to bet into huge worldwide pools.

LA PETITE COCO is the one I’m keen to include with Alpinista in a World Pool Quinella.

This four-year-old has won five of her eight career starts to date and made the step up to Group One level last time with victory in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh.

That came over 1m2f but interestingly Paddy Towmey’s filly recorded perhaps her most impressive success on her sole start over 1m4f at Cork last season.

She clearly has untapped potential at this trip and cannot be safely ruled out.

The Clipper Logistics Handicap (3.00pm) is one of a host of fiercely competitive handicaps at York this week, and I like the look of two here at healthy odds.

CRUYFF TURN won this race off five pounds lower last season and looks to have been well prepped for a return to this race.

He saves his best for York and is actually only three pounds above his last winning mark, when scoring over course and distance in May.

A good run in the Bunbury Cup last time should have left him spot on for this and I’ll be backing him in the win and place markets on the World Pool with Tote.co.uk.

Another that should be supported in the win and place markets is RHOSCOLYN, after David O’Meara’s gelding ran a huge race from a poor draw in the Golden Mile handicap at Goodwood last time.

Useful five-pound claimer Harry Davies retains the ride and he could coax a bit more from this four-year-old at this fairer track.

Finally, I can’t leave out BLUE FOR YOU, who ran second in the Golden Mile, and I’ll be putting him in a Quinella with the other two mentioned.

POINTERS

Cruyff Turn (win and place) 3.00pm York

Rhoscolyn (win and place) 3.00pm York

Cruyff Turn, Rhoscolyn, Blue For You (World Pool Quinella)

Alpinista 3.35pm York

Alpinista and La Petite Coco (World Pool Quinella)