EP: 133 Cazoo Oaks Day – Epsom

Day 1 of the Cazoo Derby Festival takes place on Friday at Epsom racecourse featuring the Group 1 Cazoo Oaks over the historical mile and a half course for fillies, plus the Group 1 Coronation Cup, run over the same distance.

Holly Doyle has a live chance in this year’s Oaks. She spoke to the media at the British Champions Series press conference earlier this week and we hear from her on today’s bonus podcast.

City A.M. racing editor Bill Esdaile previews the best of Cazoo Oaks day, delving into the various opportunities offered in the World Pool betting markets and we hear about the next ThoroughBid online horse auction in early June. Hosted by Chris Barnett.

