Rolls-Royce signs £9bn submarines deal to create 1,000 jobs

Rolls-Royce has signed a £9bn deal. – Crown Copyright

Rolls-Royce has signed a £9bn submarines deal which will create 1,000 jobs and is the biggest UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract in its history.

The eight-year Unity contract covers research and technology, design, manufacture and in-service support of the nuclear reactors that power the Royal Navy’s fleet of submarines.

The Derby-headquartered FTSE 100 giant designs, builds and maintains all of the nuclear reactors for the Royal Navy’s fleet of submarines.

This contract also includes continued support of the build and commission of Dreadnought Class submarines and the beginning of the previously announced SSN-AUKUS contracts.

‘A long-term boost to British business, jobs and national security’

Steve Carlier, President Rolls-Royce Submarines said: “We’re delighted to announce the Unity contract, which confirms our commitment to the Royal Navy and the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.

“This long-term contract enables us to invest in the right skills, equipment, and facilities to play our part in protecting UK interests at home and overseas.

“The Unity contract enables our business to work truly collaboratively with the Ministry of Defence, meeting the evolving needs of the UK Royal Navy, further improving reactor plant design, delivery and in-service support, ensuring the continuing security of our nation at a time of global uncertainty.”

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP added: This investment in Britain’s defence will deliver a long-term boost to British business, jobs and national security.

“In line with our upcoming defence industrial strategy, this deal with Rolls Royce, a historic British success-story, will support high-skilled UK jobs who equip the thousands of submariners that keep us all safe. We are showing defence can be an engine for growth, while also driving better value for taxpayer money.

“National security is a foundation of our government’s plan for change, and this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the UK’s nuclear deterrent, which is our ultimate insurance policy in a more dangerous world.”

The Unity Contract will create 1,000 roles within Rolls-Royce Submarines by the end of the contract – predominantly in Derby, but also includes recently announced satellite offices in Glasgow and Cardiff.

Sir Chris Gardner KBE, CEO Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) said: “The signing of the Unity contract is a key milestone in the SDA and Rolls-Royce partnership, building resilience, collaboration, and capability.

“Bringing together existing commercial arrangements, it is a clear signal of our commitment to deliver greater effectiveness, efficiency, and agility to meet the needs of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise and support the Royal Navy’s submarines now and into the future.

“It will also enable a critical pipeline of home-grown nuclear skills and provides Rolls-Royce with the longer-term contractual security to plan and develop the existing and future workforce.”