RMT announces three more days of rail strikes over Christmas

The union RMT has announced three more days of strike after rejecting an offer by the Rail Delivery Group.

The union RMT has announced three more days of strike over Christmas as it put Network Rail’s offer to its members with the recommendation to reject it.

Workers are set to walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on 27 December.

This will be in addition to the planned industrial action on 13, 14, 16, 17 December and 3, 4, 6, 7 January.

RTM’s general secretary Mick Lynch said the union had been compelled to add extra strike dates “due to the continuing intransigence of the employers.”

“We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members,” Lynch said.

The RMT yesterday rejected an eight per cent pay increase from the Rail Delivery Group, which is negotiating on behalf of operators.

Network Rail, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and the DfT were approached for comment.

According to London hospitality and retail businesses, the walkouts will haemorrhage sales as they fall slap bang on the sectors’ busiest trading period.

Champagne and restaurant chain Searcys told City A.M. it worried it would take a 30 per cent hit to revenue this month, while businesses said they had already experienced a number of cancellations.