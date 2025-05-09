Rightmove: Lower mortgages and browsing Brits boost property portal

Rightmove is the fourth busiest UK-based online platform

Property platform Rightmove has benefitted from a more optimistic housing market as mortgage rates fall, with buyer demand and property listings both up.

The FTSE100 company, which is home to over 80 per cent of all consumer time spent on UK property portals, said new property listings rose nine per cent in the first four months of 2025.

The portal said available listings have reached a ten-year high, with new buyer demand also up five per cent and sales agreed up seven per cent.

The housing market has benefited from improved affordability due to the Bank of England’s four interest rate cutes since last August.

Rightmove expects revenue growth of eight to ten per cent in the full year, with a market-leading underlying profit margin of 70 per cent.

It has the most listings of any UK platform, so the company commands a premium over its peers due to its ‘must-have’ status for estate agents.

It’s also the go-to platform for property-hunters, with almost 9,400 property views every minute.

Rightmove was the fourth busiest UK-based digital platform in 2024, behind only the BBC, UK publisher Reach, and Gov.uk for visitor traffic.

It now controls around three-quarters of the UK online listings market and has used its dominance to hike fees by double-digits yearly.

“Homebuyer and homemover demand for Rightmove’s content appears unsated and undisturbed by higher level macroeconomic uncertainty, perhaps property portals are a welcome distraction from such concerns, fears and worries.

“Housebuilders, estate and letting agents are keen to tap into this demand for content aiming to convert it into transactions,” RBC analyst Anthony Codling said.

“Rightmove’s aim, much like Amazon’s, is to make matching (and perhaps creating) demand and supply as painless as possible reducing friction around one of life’s most stressful events. What Rightmove is doing seems to be working as revenues and profits are likely to see healthy growth this year,” he added.

Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove, said: “We’re pleased to have started 2025 with good financial, operational and strategic momentum. In particular, we’re making strong strides forwards in delivering new tools and products to make the property journey smoother for both consumers and our partners.

“In the current uncertain global climate, our UK-focused, subscription-based and B2B-oriented business model means that we are comparatively well insulated from the volatility that some other companies and industries are having to contend with.

“We look forward with confidence and are today reiterating our expectation of delivering 8-10 per cent revenue growth this year.”