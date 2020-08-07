Rightmove: Demand surges 50 per cent after housing market reopens

Property platform Rightmove said demand was up 50 per cent in June and July as potential buyers sought new homes after months spent in lockdown.

The figures

In the six months to 30 June revenue fell 34 per cent to £94.8m, after Rightmove offered a 75 per cent discount to customers between April and June.

Operating profit plunged 43 per cent, from £108.2m to £61.7m.

Basic earnings per share also fell 42 per cent, to 5.7p, and the average revenue per advertiser dropped 34 per cent to £712.

Rightmove did not announce an interim dividend.

However, between 1 June and 31 July demand for sales properties has been 50 per cent higher than the same period in 2019. Rental demand is up 20 per cent.

“Rightmove data suggests that the significant increase in activity is being driven not only from the pent up demand from the period of lock down, but an increased number of home hunters who have decided to move following the experience of lock down,” the company said.

What Rightmove said