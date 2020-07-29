Richard Moore named as new MI6 spy chief

Former diplomat and ambassador Richard Moore has been hired as the next boss of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), also known as MI6.

Moore has worked in the past as the UK’s ambassador to Turkey, the Deputy National Security Adviser in the Cabinet Office and is currently the Foreign Office’s political director.

He also worked for MI6 for an extensive period, beginning in 1987, and was previously a director for the agency.

Moore will replace the outgoing spy chief Sir Alex Younger in the autumn.

“SIS plays a vital role – with MI5 and GCHQ – in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas,” Moore said.

“I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave and dedicated team at SIS.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am delighted to appoint Richard as the next Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service.

“He returns to SIS with tremendous experience and will oversee the work of a group of men and women whose tireless efforts are rarely seen in public, but which are critical for the security and prosperity of the UK.

“I pay tribute to Sir Alex Younger for everything he has done during his time leading the Secret Intelligence Service. He has carefully and effectively guided the service during a time of increased and more diverse threats.”