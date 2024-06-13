Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels to open first London hotel in Shoreditch

The latest offering from Virgin Hotels will open in Shoreditch in August

Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand owned by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, has announced its first London hotel will open this August in Shoreditch.

London will be the eighth Virgin Hotels opened by the business magnate, having just announced a new property in Kenya and the launches of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023.

The 120-bedroom hotel will be located at 45 Curtain Road in the heart of Shoreditch.

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, commented: “We’re all absolutely delighted that Virgin Hotels Collection will be opening a Virgin hotel in London.

“Since the inception of Virgin Hotels, we’ve had our sights set on London; a place that so many of our customers either call home, or name as one of their favourite destinations – and of course where Virgin’s story started.”

“At Virgin, we’ve been disrupting the travel industry for more than 40 years, from land to air to sea – even to space. Our success comes from identifying where we can make a difference.

He added: “Virgin Atlantic customers have always said to me that we give them a wonderful experience in the sky, but they don’t have the same Virgin experience when they land. Well, we’ve sorted that in Las Vegas, New York, Edinburgh and now London too.”

The hotel will form part of a long-term agreement between Virgin Hotels and real estate investment and development group Reuben Brothers.