Revolut co-founder Nik Storonsky changes his name as new ID rules introduced

Revolut boss Nik Storonskiy (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The co-founder of Revolut has changed his name on Companies House ahead of the introduction of new identity verification rules.

Nik Storonsky has changed the spelling of his official name as a Revolut director to Nik Storonskiy, corporate filings show, in a move thought to align the spelling with how it appears on other official identification documents.

The move adds the Revolut boss to more than one million corporate directors who have verified their identity with Companies House ahead of rule changes due to come into force on Tuesday.

Under regulations introduced by the UK’s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act, all new and existing company directors and people with significant control (PSCs) need to verify their identity with Companies House.

The verification due date will vary for different directors and PSCs, Companies House has said.

What’s in a name?

The Act, which received Royal Assent in October 2023, was aimed at making data on Companies House more reliable and transparent as well as stopping the creation of fraudulent businesses.

Companies House chief executive Andy King said: “One million identities verified is an important milestone, but it’s only the beginning.

“Identity verification will help make sure that the people setting up, running and controlling companies are who they say they are.

“This will make our data more reliable and less open to misuse, supporting a more transparent and trusted business environment.”

Storonskiy was born and grew up in Russia before moving to London in 2006 to work for Lehman Brothers as a derivatives trader. He founded Revolut in 2013 with Ukrainian entrepreneur Vlad Yatsenko. He renounced his Russian citizenship following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last month Storonskiy switched his official residency from the UK to the United Arab Emirates, amid a wave of high-profile businessmen moving their residency abroad following the abolition of the British non-dom regime.