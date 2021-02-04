Revenue and profit fall at BT as coronavirus continues to hit telecom giant

Revenue at BT was down some £16bn in the first nine month of the financial year, a seven per cent drop that the telecoms giant put primarily down to coronavirus.

Profit at BT for the nine months to 31 December fell by 17 per cent due to just under £1.6bn.

Last May BT made the “exceptionally difficult” decision to scrap its dividend until 2022, when it will be reduced 50 per cent to 7.7p per share.

Read more: Telecoms providers must beef up their cybersecurity for the 5G age

BT chief executive Philip Jansen said: “We delivered results in line with our expectations for the third quarter and remain on track to deliver out 2020/21 outlook, despite greater Covid-19 restrictions than previously forecast.”

BT’s Openreach FTTP network now reaches 4.1 million premises, and FTTP orders were up in Q3, with a record 17,000 sales per week.

The business is now running 5G in 125 locations and, and its 5G ready customer base now over 2.1m.