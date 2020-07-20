Retail footfall growth slows after Super Saturday rush

Retail footfall growth slowed last week following the initial rush to high streets when pubs and restaurants reopened.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations rose by 4.5 per cent last week from the week before, less than half the rise of the 10.6 per cent jump recorded the previous week.

The number of high street visitors surged when pubs, cafes and restaurant businesses in England reopened from 4 July.

However, retail destinations were unable to sustain footfall numbers for a second week, the latest data from Springboard showed.

Despite the slowing growth, year-on-year footfall decline reduced to 40.2 per cent, which is the most modest drop since the start of the lockdown.

In central London and other large cities, footfall jumped 15 per cent, more than double the rate of increase across other UK high streets. However, the year-on-year decline was wider.

In the capital, shopper numbers were down 71.3 per cent compared to last year.

Springboard insights director Diane Wehrle: “Last week demonstrated that the longed for flood of shoppers returning to bricks and mortar destinations and retail stores once again became a trickle, with a week on week rise in footfall that was less than half that in the previous week.

“Despite the limited rise in footfall, the year on year result is at its most modest yet, which does provide a glimmer of hope for the struggling retail industry.”

The rise was driven by high streets and shopping centres, where footfall jumped 6.8 per cent and 4.7 per cent.

However visitor numbers dipped 0.7 per cent at retail parks, which have fared better throughout the lockdown due to the higher number of supermarkets.