Restaurant chain Fridays appoints new COO after Hotter Shoes demerger

America inspired restaurant chain Fridays – formerly TGI Fridays – has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Julie McEwan, formerly of Whitbread and Las Iguanas, will take on the new role in early March.

It comes as the chain has undergone a rebrand after being demerged from Hotter Shoes last year. Owner Electra Private Equity floated Hotsmore, which includes Fridays, on the London Stock Exchange.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Julie to the Fridays family. She brings a wealth of experience and unrivalled expertise which will be instrumental to our growth plans, as we bring the Fridays feeling to even more people right across the country.”

McEwan added: “I am so excited to be joining such a successful brand with a strong heritage and identity. The Fridays culture is incredibly unique and I am looking forward to being part of its next growth chapter, working alongside exceptionally talented people. The company has ambitious plans, and I cannot wait to get started.”