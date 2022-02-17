Coffee sales drive Nestlé growth while plant-based food momentum swells

Sales of coffee products have driven Nestlé’s organic growth while total reported sales hit a sum worth £69.46bn.

In full-year results for 2021, the world’s largest food and beverage company said total reported sales increased 3.3 per cent to 87.1bn in Swiss currency.

Organic growth stood at 7.5 per cent, driven by strong momentum for the three main brands Nescafé, Nespresso and Starbucks.

Sales in vegetarian and plant-based food swelled at a double-digit rate, the group also said.

However, its infant nutrition division reported negative growth after a sales decline in China and lower birth rates globally.

The Swiss-based group said it expected organic sales growth around five per cent and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17 per cent and 17.5 per cent, in 2022.

Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, commented: “Our organic growth was strong, with broad-based market share gains, following disciplined execution, rapid innovation and increased digitalization. We limited the impact of exceptional cost inflation through diligent cost management and responsible pricing.”