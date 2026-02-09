ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter FY26 Earnings
ReNew Energy Global plc (“ReNew”) (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW), India’s leading decarbonisation solutions company, today announced it will issue its third quarter (October – December) fiscal year 2026 earnings report before the US market opens on 16th February 2026 (EST).
A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM EST (7:00 PM IST) on February 16, 2026. The conference call can be accessed live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m9tykowh or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:
US/Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339
France: (+33) 0800 981 498
Germany: (+49) 0800 182 7617
Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806
India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443
Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281
Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785
Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959
UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245
Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)
An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renew.com/news-events/events
About ReNew
ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of ~18.5 GW (+1.1 GWh BESS) on a gross basis as of November 10, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module, 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing and is expanding the solar cell capacity by 4 GW. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Contact
Press Enquiries
pr@renew.com
Investor Enquiries
Anunay Shahi, Nitin Vaid | ir@renew.com
