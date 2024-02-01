Regent’s Park gardeners down tools in strike over pay

A wintry Regent’s Park will be without its gardeners for the day. (Wikipedia/Author Irid Escent/https://www.flickr.com/photos/156154181@N07/25825917507/)

One of the capital’s most-loved natural spots will be left unattended today as Regent’s Park gardeners go on strike.

Members of the GMB Union who work at Regent’s Park are set to walk out over pay as industrial action spreads to other sectors of the economy during the cost of living crisis.

The workers who are employed by Idverde, a private contractor, will down tools for 24 hours.

The union said staff at the park were given less pay than gardeners at other Royal Parks, despite last year being awarded a prestigious award from BALI (British Association of Landscape Industries).

Anna Lee, GMB organiser, said: “These highly skilled gardeners have won several awards for their work over the past few years.

“It’s a shame their employer Idverde and the Royal Parks do not recognise it and pay them a pittance – less than colleagues working in other parks.

“They maintain these grounds for the benefit of all Londoners, but they now face the ugly prospect of being priced out of their own city.

“GMB is not likely to allow this to happen. GMB calls on Idverde and the Royal Parks to recognise and value these skilled workers and give them the pay rise they deserve.”

A spokesperson for Idverde said: “We are disappointed by the action proposed by our colleagues at The Regent’s Park. We continue with open, cordial and constructive discussions with colleagues and are still hopeful of a workable resolution.”

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “All staff working on The Royal Parks’ outsourced grounds maintenance contracts and its other major outsourced contracts are paid, as a minimum, the London Living Wage. Other than this, the terms and conditions of staff employed by those contractors are decided by their employers. The only exception to this is fixed-term apprentices, who are paid National Living Wage while studying for a Level 2 qualification.”