Reeves hosts top UK scale-ups as new cohort revealed in growth drive

Reeves said the initiative underlined the government’s wider ambition

Rachel Reeves will host the latest cohort of the UK’s top scale-ups at Number 11 tonight, as the government looks to reinforce its pitch as a home for high-growth tech firms.

The new intake of Tech Nation’s future fifty programme brings together 25 late-stage companies spanning AI, healthtech, cybersecurity and climate technology, sectors ministers see as central to the UK’s growth strategy.

Among those selected are digital health platform Numan, energy supplier Fuse Energy and AI email assistant Fyxer.

Together, the cohort has raised more than £1.3bn and employs around 2,900 people, with the vast majority already expanding internationally.

Around a third are based outside London, reflecting a broader geographic spread across the UK’s tech ecosystem.

The three-month programme is designed to support companies at a critical stage of growth, offering access to peer networks, investors and international markets as they scale towards unicorn status.

Reeves said the initiative underlined the government’s wider ambition to position Britain as a leading destination for technology businesses.

“When British tech succeeds, so does the wider economy,” she said. “We are making the UK the best place in the world for firms to start, scale and stay.”