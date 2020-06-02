Nature has a timeless way of rebalancing the mind and spirit, not following any schedules or time demands.

Setting out on the twice-daily morning and evening safaris at Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve in South Africa is a genuine adventure, with no guarantee as to what animals may be sighted or what behaviour they may be engaging in. It’s both humbling and exciting to suddenly and unexpectedly bear witness to a rhino and her calf contentedly grazing, or a leopard lounging in the shady arms of a tree.

The smallest and most secluded of Sabi Sabi’ 5-Star lodges is Little Bush Camp. Positioned on a bend of the Msuthlu River bank, this charming six-suite lodge combines chic contemporary decor with warm hospitality, excellent service and, if desired, total privacy from other guests with exclusive use.

The safari experience may be tailored to each group’s specific needs, including for children. The six beautiful suites all have private decks and heated spa baths overlooking the riverbed and surrounding natural bush; the pool area is just out of sight across the riverbed and an outdoor boma is the perfect setting for indulging in the finest safari cuisine. Sabi Sabi may also be reached by private jet via its own airstrip.

