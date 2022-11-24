‘Rapidly escalating threat’: Environmental groups call for single-use vape ban

Environmental groups have written to the government to demand the ban of single-use e-cigarettes to stem their “rapidly escalating threat” to public health and the environment.

The demand follows research from Material Focus earlier this year that showed that at least 1.3m disposable vapes are thrown away every week, equating to two vapes per second, enough to fill 22 football pitches per year.

In an open letter to environment secretary Thérèse Coffey and health secretary Steve Barclay, 18 environment and health groups, including Green Alliance and RSPCA, argue that disposable vapes are “unnecessary electrical items” that contain single use plastic, nicotine and batteries, all of which are “hazardous to the environment and wildlife when littered”.

🚨 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away weekly in the UK, meaning masses of plastic & lithium are going to waste.



Uptake of disposable vapes among young people is “particularly concerning”, write the groups, with a seven-fold increase in the percentage of 11 to 17 year olds opting for disposable products since 2021.

Public Health England has previously concluded that vaping ‘is around 95 per cent safer than smoking’.

This was also echoed by Cancer Research UK, which acknowledged that e-cigarettes were ‘far closer to other nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products than tobacco in terms of harm’.

The letter says that because reusable vapes are available and accessible, banning single use e-cigarettes would not inhibit public health efforts to enable people to quit smoking or the government’s commitment to achieve a smoke-free generation by 2030.

However, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has previously urged policymakers to avoid excessive regulation on e-cigarettes and vapes.

In essence, the argument is not that new products should not be regulated at all, but rather direct and indirect risks should be assessed in a more balanced way.