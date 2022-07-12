‘Greed is good’: Radwood retro car show to celebrate the 1980s

A celebration of automotive excess will take place next month at Bicester Heritage in Oxfordshire. The Radwood UK show champions cars built between 1980 and 1999, with the theme for this event being ‘greed is good’.

The mantra was made famous by the character of Gordon Gekko, played by Michael Douglas in the 1987 film, Wall Street. Attendees at Radwood UK can expect to see everything from classic hot hatchbacks to city-broker-chic Porsches.

Radwood was founded in America in 2017, recognising the cultural significance of cars from the 1980s and 1990s. It has hosted numerous events across the United States, encouraging owners to dress in retro clothes to match their cars.

Car insurance giant Hagerty took stewardship of Radwood events early this year, hoping to boost its ongoing success. For the UK show, Radwood promises to have DJs playing the best music from the era, including a three-hour set by Andy Blush of Absolute Radio 90s.

Breakdancing, graffiti artists, skateboarders and BMX displays will also be part of the experience.

The Raddest rides in town

The main attraction, though, will be the hundreds of retro cars, with curated displays and visitors’ vehicles on display in the grounds of Bicester Heritage. Hollywood stars of film and TV, including a GMC van from The A-Team and a Back to the Future Delorean DMC-12, will also make an appearance.

Just 50 places are available for the Show and Shine display, with awards for Best ’80s Saloon or Estate, Best ’90s Saloon or Estate, and Raddest Car of the Show.

Radwood UK takes place on Saturday 20 August, leaving plenty of time to dust off your shell suit or shoulder pads. Tickets are available to buy now, priced at £20 per car.

John Redfern writes for Retro Motor