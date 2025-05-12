Quooker: Labour’s policies are hitting our growth

The UK arm of Quooker is headquartered in Manchester.

The boss of instant hot water tap brand Quooker has branded the Labour government “less helpful than helpful” as its decisions are dampening confidence and curtailing investment.

UK managing director Stephen Johnson has revealed that rising costs, low consumer confidence and a shrinking kitchen market are making expansion increasingly difficult despite Quooker seeing another 10 per cent increase in system sales in the first four months of 2025 – on top of growth in 2024 and 2023.

Speaking to City AM, Johnson pointed to increases in employer’s National Insurance contributions, minimum wage rates and utility costs as challenges that Quooker is having to face.

“These have significantly increased our standing cost base”, he said. “We’re being squeezed from both ends – costs are rising and confidence in the market is low.”

He added: “The change of government has been less helpful than helpful.”

Quooker creating jobs despite challenges

Quooker, which positions its products as energy and water-saving alternatives to traditional kettles, has found itself in the crosshairs of multiple macroeconomic storms such as foreign exchange pressures and a shrinking kitchen installations industry.

Johnson stopped short of direct criticism of Labour’s leadership but admitted: “Each government that comes in, I live in hope that they will assist in helping us grow our business. Right now, though, it feels like we live in completely different universes.”

The tap-maker, whose UK arm is headquartered in Manchester, also revealed that central London is one of the firm’s worst-performing areas due to a high volume of investment properties and low owner-occupier rates.

But despite the challenges, Quooker has continued to grow its workforce – increasing headcount from 117 in 2023 to around 150 today.

However Johnson did warn that prolonged uncertainty and lack of confidence could threaten Quooker’s longer-term ambitions.

He said: “It curtails ambition and that has a knock-on effect across the economy – from advertising to hotels to local suppliers. Everyone feels it.”

When asked what message he would deliver to Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Johnson said: “Understand local business better. Offer guidance, support and stop the rising tide of costs.

“Without confidence there’s no investment and without investment there’s no growth.”