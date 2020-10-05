Queen praises ‘invaluable’ role of trusted news during Covid-19 crisis

The Queen has thrown her weight behind trusted news organisations, praising them for providing an “invaluable” service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch hailed the “vital” work of the mainstream news media amid a proliferation of fake and misleading news on social media.

In a letter to industry body News Media Association, the monarch said the Covid-19 pandemic had “once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally”.

“As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital,” she said.

“The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world.”

News organisations have enjoyed a surge in readership during the pandemic as Brits flock to trusted sources for the latest updates on the crisis.

Readership of UK national news websites jumped by a fifth year on year in June to hit 22m, according to the latest figures from Pamco.

The data shows the continued popularity of the mainstream media, even as outlets battle a squeeze on revenue due to lower footfall and advertising income caused by the pandemic.

The Queen’s positive intervention contrasts with the hostile approach taken by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Last week the Duchess of Sussex lost the latest High Court battle against the Mail on Sunday, marking a further setback in her attempts to sue the newspaper over its decision to publish a letter to her father.

The royal couple have previously launched attacks on the media for alleged misreporting and invasions of privacy.

They have since signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries about their family.