Quantexa: London-based AI startup’s valuation hits £2bn

Quantexa bags $175m to speed up AI intelligence

London-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Quantexa‘s valuation has jumped to more than £2bn following a new round of funding.

The firm, which uses AI to interpret data sets and help financial firms manage risk, secured a $175m (£137.66m) investment in a funding round led by the Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), which will bring the firm’s valuation to $2.6bn (£2.05bn).

Existing investors like British Patient Capital also participated in the round.

AI-driven growth

Quantexa’s license revenue grew by more than 40 per cent in 2024 as the firm rapidly scaled its partnership with Microsoft.

It initially partnered with the tech giant to make its AI platform available on Azure’s marketplace.

Now, it will launch its AI-powered workload and a cloud anti-money laundering solution for its developed marketplace.

The company is also doubling down on public sector demand, helping government agencies integrate AI while ensuring security and compliance.

Founder and chief executive Vishal Marria dubbed AI as a “one in a generation” technological shift.

She said: “This latest investment reflects investors’ belief in our vision as we accelerate innovation and amplify the value we deliver to clients.”

This comes after the firm hit unicorn status in August 2024, after closing an earlier funding round at a valuation of $1.8bn (£1.4bn).