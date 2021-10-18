Qatar emerges as front runner in talks for £4bn Selfridges 

The Qatar sovereign wealth fund has been revealed to be a front runner in the £4bn takeover race for the iconic Selfridges.

It was reported this summer that the Westons – the billionaire family behind the department store chain – had launched a formal sales process after an approach.

Now, The Mail on Sunday has reported that the Qatar Investment Authority is a frontrunner. However, no buyer has been decided yet.

However, sources told the newspaper that the talks are not exclusive, leaving the floor open for a successful rival bidder.

Qatar bought London’s luxury department store Harrods in 2010, through the QIA.

Other potential bidders include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia), and Lane Crawford, the Hong Kong-based department stores firm.

It has been reported that Credit Suisse has been appointed to oversee the sale.

The Westons oversee four Selfridges stores, including in London, Birmingham and a couple in Manchester.