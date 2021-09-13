PwC to reveal pay gap between employees from different social classes

PwC will publish data about the pay gap between its employees of different socio-economic backgrounds, the Big Four firm has reportedly said.

The details, which will be published this week, will mark the first time the accounting giant makes such information public according to This is Money, which first reported the news.

The pay gap will show the difference in salaries between staff from a ‘lower socio-economic background’ and colleagues from a ‘professional’ class.

PwC is reportedly using the occupations of the parents of its employees to identify which categories they fit in.

For example PwC people whose parents worked as labourers will be considered from a lower socio-economic background whereas peers whose parents have held senior or managerial positions will fall into the professional class.

Alongside the social class pay gap report, PwC will also be publishing details of its gender pay gap this week, according to reports.

The news comes shortly on the heels of an announcement by Big Four rival KPMG, who last week publicly announced a target for 29 per cent of its partners and directors to hail from working class backgrounds by 2030.

PwC has been contacted for comment.