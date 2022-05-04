PwC extends summer working hours policy following success of pilot scheme last year

Big Four accountancy firm PwC has said it is extending its “summer working hours” programme to June, following the success of the pilot scheme last year.

The firm said it will let staff to leave at lunchtime on Fridays for the months of June, July and August of this year.

The plan comes after PwC piloted its summer working hours scheme last year by letting staff leave early in the months of July and August.

The firm is now extending the programme to cover June, on the back of the scheme’s success last year.

Following the pilot study, an internal survey of 6,000 PwC staff found that more than 90 per cent of workers thought the policy was a good idea, while almost three quarters (73 per cent) said the programme had positively impacted their wellbeing.

Another 93 per cent said it had improved their day-to-day experience at work, while 74 per cent said summer working hours had let them spend more time with friends and family.

PwC’s policy comes as firms continue to face fierce competition to recruit and retain staff. The battle for talent has seen firms offer increasingly attractive perks and increasingly eye-watering salaries.

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner at PwC UK said: “We’ve had another exceptionally busy year and as we approach the summer holiday period, we hope our policy gives people more time for themselves, their friends and their families.”