PwC employee killed in car accident while out jogging

Jack Ryan, who was a senior digital marketing manager at PwC, was struck by a car and killed while out jogging earlier this month.

Ryan was hit at Battersea Bridge by an individual driving a Range Rover on 13 January, the Birmingham Mail first reported. Medics tried to save Ryan, but the 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Daily Mail, this was the second fatal accident at the junction in just over three years. In October 2017, a 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a car in an early morning collision.

Friends of Ryan’s have placed flowers and notes at the scene of his death, along with an Aston Villa scarf. According to the Birmingham Mail Ryan was a huge fan of the football team.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish tweeted his support for Ryan and his family, saying: “RIP Jack Ryan. I send all my love and condolences to his family and friends. A massive villa fan who tragically lost his life. Holte Enders in the sky.”

RIP Jack Ryan. I send all my love and condolences to his family and friends. A massive villa fan who tragically lost his life. Holte Enders in the sky ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sBEQcdqbkq — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 19, 2021

Ex-Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore also paid tribute to Ryan on Twitter, tweeting: “Just wanted to send love and sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Jack Ryan, who was killed while out jogging in London last week.

“A big Villa fan, with an exciting career in front of him. Extremely sad to hear. Rest in peace, Jack. Holte Enders in the sky.”

Laura Hinton, PwC’s chief people officer, added: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news. Jack was a very talented and popular colleague. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates and we are offering them our support.”

A petition has been started by a friend of Ryan’s in the hope of making Battersea Bridge safer for pedestrians.

The petition said: “There is NO safe time for pedestrians to cross at the north side of Battersea Bridge.

“Consequently, families with young children, the elderly – indeed, everyone – is forced to make a perilous dash across this horrendously busy road in front of moving traffic.

“The traffic lights that control vehicle flow from all directions at the crossroads with Cheyne Walk and Beaufort Street in Chelsea SW3 interchange instantly. Therefore, the only time to cross is when traffic is on the move.”

So far more than 20,000 people have signed the petition.