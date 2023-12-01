Purton and Youthful can strike up a winning Deal

Vincent Ho partnered Youthful Deal to three wins on the all-weather last season

SHA TIN in Hong Kong hosts a 10-race programme on Sunday, featuring half-a-dozen races on the all-weather surface and four on turf.

Taking centre stage is the £285,000 Class Two Peninsula Golden Jubilee Challenge Cup (7.35am), a handicap over six furlongs on dirt.

This contest features a number of top-class speedsters racing on dirt for the first time, notably Flying Ace from the David Hall stable, who has hit the frame in his last four races, but all of those efforts have been associated with hard-luck stories.

Although a previous four-time winner at Sha Tin, it’s paramount he is delivered fast and late in his races, which requires a lot of luck, and is something that has been missing this season.

His jockey, Zac Purton, has been more than happy with the way the son of Swiss Ace has performed in dirt trials leading into this contest but, yet again, has another awkward draw of seven to overcome.

He will probably have no option but to go to the back of the field from the start and how he will cope with the kick back during the contest is anyone’s guess.

Opposition includes the highly progressive all-weather specialist YOUTHFUL DEAL, whose four wins on dirt last season saw him improve 36 pounds in the ratings and he’s now reckoned to be one of the best all-weather performers in the territory.

Ignore his last performance over the extended mile in October as he probably found the distance too far and also had the excuse of a troubled passage during the contest.

Back to his optimum distance and having trialled impressively as a prep for this contest, he should take plenty of beating off his present handicap mark, with more improvement likely to come.

POINTERS

Youthful Deal 7.35am Sha Tin