Purplebricks’ losses widen despite CEO’s turnaround plan

Online-only estate agency Purplebricks’ losses have widened in the past six months, despite the CEO’s turnaround plans.

Revenue dropped 16 per cent to £34.5m in the six months to the end of October, while gross profit plunged more than a third to £16.2m.

Operating losses also grew by five per cent to £11.7m.

But CEO Helena Marston assured that the turnaround plan is “being delivered at pace, with the financial benefits starting to come through”.

She said the company has grown its annualised savings by £4m, to a total of £13m.

“I am confident that the progress we are making and the initiatives we are implementing to drive better performance in the field, together with the additional cost actions to ensure we are a leaner, more efficient organisation, underpin our full year expectations including a return to positive cash generation in early FY24,” she said in a statement.

Bosses expect the company’s full year revenue to fall between £67.5m and £72.5m.