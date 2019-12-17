City Talk
Schroders Talk
How world stock markets have performed in the 10 years since the financial crisis
Tuesday 17 December 2019 11:08 am

Purdue Pharma made payments of $10bn to Sackler family


Share

The family that owns controversial opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma has transferred more than $10bn (£7.6bn) from the company to its personal trusts and holdings in the last decade.

An audit carried out by consultants Alix Partners found that the billionaire Sackler family were given $10.7bn in payouts by the firm, which makes Oxycontin.

Read more: New York sues Sackler family over transfer of funds

The findings, which were first disclosed by the New York Times, will add to the pressure on the family to pay to resolve lawsuits faced by Purdue as a result of the ongoing opioid crisis.


Legal action from state and local governments claim that the company has played a part in enhancing the health emergency, which has seen almost 400,000 people die since 1999.

The lawsuits differ in nature, but many have claimed that Purdue misled both doctors and patients over the risk of both addiction and overdose, claims that the company denies.

They also say that Purdue marketed oxycontin aggressively.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in an statement: “We need full transparency into their total assets and must know whether they sheltered them in an effort to protect against creditors and victims.

“We are committed to holding the Sacklers responsible for the role they played in fueling the opioid crisis and will not stop fighting until we have achieved justice for victims.”

Read more: Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid opioid lawsuits

In September Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in order to halt thousands of lawsuits.


The firm is trying to generate support for a settlement which could be up to $10bn.

Share





Related articles

Late payments: Firms wait twice as long for cash in 2019

Late payments: Firms wait twice as long for cash in 2019

Harry Robertson
Amazon sues Pentagon over failure to win $10bn defence contract

Amazon sues Pentagon over claims Trump to blame for failure to win $10bn defence contract

Edward Thicknesse
Man Shot By Police On London Bridge Following Stabbing

Family of London Bridge attacker says they are 'saddened and shocked' by his actions

James Booth