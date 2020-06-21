Pubs and restaurants may be forced to keep register of all guests

Bars, pubs and restaurants in the UK may be forced to keep a record of all visitors under new plans to reopen the hospitality industry, the health secretary said this morning.

Matt Hancock told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that forcing venues to record customers’ personal details to assist track and trace measures was “one option”.

The model is currently being used in New Zealand, where pubs and restaurants must record a guest register and carry out regular head counts to trace potential outbreaks of coronavirus.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule that out,” said Hancock. “It isn’t a decision that we’ve taken yet but there are other countries in the world that take that approach and there’s a reason for it.”

He added: “What would happen is you would ensure that when you take bookings, you take down contact details so that if someone tests positive and has been in that venue… you’ll be able to contact the people who might be at risk.”

It comes as hospitality lobbies have demanded clarity from the government on plans to reopen bars and restaurants in the UK.

The British Beer and Pub Association has repeatedly criticised the government’s indecision over whether to lift the lockdown measures for the hospitality industry on 4 July — which is now only 13 days away — saying members need at least three weeks’ notice for venues to be ready to open on time.

Pubs have said they need time to un-furlough staff, procure freshly brewed beer and start taking bookings in order to make business viable when the lockdown measures are lifted.

Hancock today said the government would provide further clarity on a reopening date over the next few days.

“This week we will announce some of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July”, he said.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) last week told members of its hospitality taskforce – which includes prominent figures in the industry – that it would announce early this week that the lockdown would be eased for the sector on 4 July

But multiple members of the business body last week told City A.M. that the announcement had been delayed as the government deliberates over whether to ease the two-metre social distancing rule.

