Protests continue in Canary Wharf despite Greta Thunberg’s arrest this week

Climate activists were joined by Greta Thunberg in a protest outside banking and finance offices in Canary Wharf today.

Led by Fossil Free London, JP Morgan employees were met by chants of “their profit, our loss” as protesters criticised a “crisis of inequality” resulting from the cost of fossil fuels and increasing household bills.

The protest then moved to Barclays.

Barclays and JP Morgan are some of the biggest global funders of fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement in 2015, according to this years Fossil Fuel Finance Report.

The action is part of a series of disruptions to the Energy Intelligence Forum to protest the climate records and political influence of the fossil fuel companies and banks attending.

JP Morgan is being represented at the Energy Intelligence Forum this week by former Labour MP Chuka Umunna.

Today’s protest follows Greta Thunberg’s arrest on Tuesday, at a Fossil Free protest, where she was charged with a public order offence.

The demonstration follows a series of protests across London’s financial institutions.

Yesterday the Stop East African Crude Oil Pipeline campaign were joined by Ugandan climate justice activist Patience Nabukalu outside Standard Bank calling on them to withdraw funding from the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline.

Protests also took place at the Intercontinental Hotel in Park Lane, where members of XR Doctors staged a die-in – some 70 healthcare workers lay on the ground outside the Energy Intelligence Forum venue while others announced climate-related causes of their deaths.

JP Morgan declined to comment when approached by City A.M.