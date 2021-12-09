Prosecutors could be forced to meet victims before making a charging verdict

Prosecutors could be required to meet victims of crime before deciding whether a suspect should be charged, following government plans for a “Victims ‘ Law”.

The proposals, published today, will mean “victims of crime will be better heard, served and protected,” according to the Ministry of Justice.

Another proposal could see criminals paying more towards victim services through an increased victim surcharge – a fee for offenders which helps fund services. The fee currently starts from £22 but the new proposal could see the minimum rate jump to £100.

The government have launched a consultation which will gauge opinions on what types of crimes should warrant prosecutors meeting victims before they make a decision on charging suspects.

“Our plans,” said Justice Secretary Dominic Raab in a statement, “will give victims a louder voice, a greater role in the criminal justice system, and make criminals pay more to help victims recover.”

The consultation on the Victims’ Bill will run until 3 February 2022.