Cinema, swimming pool, sauna, bar, wine storage. These are things most of us can only dream of having in our homes – but that’s what one super-rich buyer will be getting if they snap up Fulham mansion, New Lodge.

New to the market with a jaw-dropping £20m price tag, the six-bed, six-bath home on Broomhouse Lane is said to be the most expensive property put up for sale in SW6 in more than a decade.

Its surroundings are suitably well-heeled. Its next-door neighbour is The Hurlingham Club; the exclusive members’ sports and social club where the rules of polo were written in 1873.

















A ‘cook’s dream’

At 9,550 sq ft, New Lodge is palatial in size. The top floor houses the bedrooms, all of which are ensuite, and the master has a his-and-hers walk-in wardrobe. The formal drawing room and kitchen are on the ground floor, along with the garden which Tom Middleditch at sales agent JLL describes as a “cook’s dream” with its own barbecue pit.

Ideal for a family that likes to entertain, there is a dining room and bar area on the lower ground floor with a temperature-controlled glass wall for wine storage and a walk-in servery. There is also a 12-metre pool, sauna, steam room, gym and cinema. Staff quarters are provided, and the home has multiple security systems with direct police call-out.

“There aren’t many homes of this size in Fulham. It is so pleasant and calm that you forget where you are,” says Ken Dowling at JLL. “The previous owners were really proud of the house and the interiors are minimalist but finished to the highest degree.”

It is well-connected to Heathrow – and also fits the bill if you prefer a more private mode of transport.

“The last gentleman I showed around flew his helicopter into the Battersea heliport, which is just across the bridge,” says Dowling.

For the grandest house in Fulham, you would expect no less.