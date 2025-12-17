Programmable Money Goes Mainstream: Clear Junction Calls for a Hybrid-Rail Mindset in New Report

Clear Junction, the global provider of cross-border payments and banking services infrastructure for regulated financial institutions, has today launched a major new whitepaper, ‘Value in Transition: Navigating the Evolution of Money, Payments and Digital Finance’.

The report argues that the next wave of competitive advantage in financial services will come from operating confidently across multiple rails – not betting on a single “winning” one. As programmable money moves into the mainstream, Clear Junction says the firms that succeed will be those that can route value across traditional bank networks, permissioned platforms and public programmable rails with the same controls, evidence and risk discipline.

“We are living through value in transition – not one rail replacing another, but several operating side by side,” said Teresa Cameron, Group CEO at Clear Junction. “The question for regulated institutions is no longer whether to support ‘old’ or ‘new’ rails, but how to use all of them together, safely and to their advantage.”

The whitepaper highlights how programmable money – including stablecoins, tokenised deposits and other on-chain instruments – is already being used for real flows, from cross-border payouts and remittances to SME settlement in access-constrained markets. Clear Junction positions these developments not as a threat to banking, but as new operational tools that can reduce pre-funding, speed up settlement and create clearer audit trails.

In addition, the paper sets out the practical pressures driving adoption, including shrinking settlement windows, tighter regulatory expectations, and long-standing friction in correspondent chains that leave institutions with liquidity tied up across time zones.

A central conclusion of Value in Transition is that programmable rails are beginning to complement existing systems like SWIFT, not displace them. SWIFT’s global reach and ISO 20022 data model remain crucial, but programmable rails provide value where speed, after-hours operation or verifiable evidence are essential, for example:

Weekend marketplace payouts

End-of-day fixes that miss banking cut-offs

Emerging-market corridors with inconsistent access to hard-currency flows

At the same time, regulatory divergence is accelerating. The US, EU and UK are taking different approaches to stablecoin oversight, requiring institutions to design for divergence by ensuring that controls, limits and audit evidence travel consistently across jurisdictions and rails.

The paper closes with guidance for boards and leadership teams on how to build hybrid capability safely, including designing policies at the “edge” before any transfer, measuring outcomes in liquidity freed up and reconciliation breaks reduced, and maintaining documented fallbacks to bank rails.

“Most institutions won’t throw out their existing infrastructure,” Cameron added. “They will add new rails next to it. The winners will be those who keep options open, prove controls on any rail, and measure results in hard numbers not slogans.”

Clear Junction’s operations already reflect the hybrid approach outlined in the paper. Since its FCA authorisation in 2017, the firm has expanded from safeguarded fiat accounts to a multi-rail model spanning bank networks, local schemes, permissioned platforms and – through recent pilots – public programmable networks for stablecoin-based payouts. Today, Clear Junction processes transactions for more than 400 clients across five continents.

‘Value in Transition: Navigating the Evolution of Money, Payments and Digital Finance’ is available to download now at: https://clearjunction.com/blog/value-in-transition-whitepaper/

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider established in 2016. The company enables regulated financial institutions to open payment accounts, issue virtual IBANs, access payment networks, and use FX services, digital asset infrastructure, and e-wallets quickly, securely, and in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Clear Junction Group includes several regulated entities across the UK and Canada, offering payment and crypto-asset services. These include:

Clear Junction Limited – An EMI authorised and regulated by the UK FCA

Clear Junction Digital Limited – FCA-registered crypto-asset business

Clear Junction Canada Limited – An MSB registered with FINTRAC

Clear Junction continues to build enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated FIs globally that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

For more information, visit: www.clearjunction.com

