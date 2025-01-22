Prince Harry settles as The Sun’s publisher offers ‘unequivocal apology’ for phone hacking

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry settled his phone hacking case with the News Group Newspapers a day into a mega-trial at the High Court for a “substantial” amount.

The Prince along with others, including Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, brought legal action against the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996 to 2011.

NGN, which also ran the News Of The World, denied any unlawful activity took place.

A 10-week trial was meant to commence at the High Court in front of Mr Justice Fancourt on Tuesday, but there were several requests for adjournments over speculation of settlements.

However, the judge refused a third request for a delay resulting in lawyers on both sides seeking to challenge his decision.

Speaking to the judge, according to PA, the barrister for NGN Anthony Hudson KC said the parties “have been involved in very intense negotiations over the last few days and the reality is we are very close”, adding that there were “time difference difficulties”.

The Duke of Sussex’s barrister, David Sherborne. Photo credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

However, in the meantime, it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Duke of Sussex settled his claim, as confirmed by his barrister David Sherborne of 5RB.

It was noted that as a result of the parties reaching an agreement, Sherborne formally asked the court to vacate the trial.

“NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.”

“NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News Of The World.”

“NGN further apologises to the duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years,” he added.

The barrister went on to note “it is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN’s response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable.”

The Prince’s barrister also told the court that NGN will pay “substantial damages”.

He pointed out that “the Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead”.

Lord Tom Watson also settled his claim.

There have been several high-profile cases against NGN over these issues of hacking, including actor Hugh Grant. Last April it was revealed that Grant settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10m legal bill if his case went to trial.

According to PA, 39 people settled similar claims between July and December last year.

This settlement comes as Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 by the High Court last December for his phone hacking claim against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

Additionally reporting by PA High Court Staff