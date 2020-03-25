Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but “remains in good health”.

Clarence House released a statement this morning confirming the 71-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Prince of Wales only has mild symptoms and the Duchess of Cornwall was tested, but does not have coronavirus.

The statement read: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

It comes as the Queen is said to be planning to give a national address on the coronavirus crisis, according to the Sunday Times.

The 93-year-old and her husband Prince Philip, 98, have been self-isolating in Windsor for the past several weeks.

A source told the newspaper: “It is a question of when, not if.

“The value of an address by the Queen is that it is so rare — it’s a case of when is the optimum time to do it.

“The Queen wants to get it right.”

The address would be just the fourth of its kind by the Queen.

The last time she made one was in 2002 when the Queen Mother died.