Prince Andrew's Pitch@Palace scheme to rebrand

Prince Andrew’s Pitch@Palace initiative has launched a rebrand as it attempts to distance itself from the royal due to his connections to the Jeffery Epstein scandal.



The Duke of York’s name has been removed from the initiative’s website, which has announced it will unveil its rebrand in spring.



The refresh, which was first reported by the Telegraph, comes after the startup scheme appointed lawyers to close down its charitable arm following Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight interview over his friendship with Epstein.



Six Pitch@Palace directors quit after the disastrous interview and several major sponsors including Standard Chartered, KPMG and Inmarsat cut ties with the entrepreneurs scheme.



In November, City A.M. reported that the initiative was expected to rebrand as Pitch.



Previously, the scheme was forced to drop a controversial requirement in its terms that allowed it to take a two per cent cut of investment deals made by companies in the scheme.



City A.M. has contacted Pitch@Palace for comment.

