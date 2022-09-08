Primark profit margins to be hit by high energy costs and shoppers’ budget worries

Primark said it will not raise prices any more next year than already set out.

Primark owner Associated British Foods said it expects the retailer’s profit margins to take a hit next year due to rising energy costs.

In a trading update on Thursday morning, the retailer said it anticipated Primark’s profit margin to be lower than expected as the budget-chain has opted to limit further price hikes.

ABF acknowledged “declining disposable income” for shoppers due to historically high levels of inflation.

It said it expected total sales for this financial year to be some £7.7bn for its retail arm,, 40 per cent ahead of reported sales last year. Shoppers returned to stores after Covid measures were eased and social occasions have returned.

The retailer said it would not introduce further price rises next year “beyond those already actions and planned” to support its affordable position in the market.

The fashion chain previously said it would make “selective” rises in its current seasonal range.

ABF’s share price was down eight per cent on Thursday afternoon.