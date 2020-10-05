President Trump says he will leave hospital tonight

President Donald Trump has announced he will leave hospital later today and continue his recovery at the White House.

The US President took to Twitter ahead of a press briefing by his doctors to announce he will be leaving the Walter Reed medical centre later today and said he was “feeling really good”.

His medical team said Trump had received his third dose of remdesivir and it had been 72 hours since his last fever.

Yesterday afternoon the president had actually met his discharge requirements and will return to a “top notch” team at the White House, physician Sean Conley told reporters..

Ahead of the press briefing, Trump tweeted: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

But the seriousness of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis remains unclear. Over the weekend President Trump’s medical team said he had suffered two episodes of blood-oxygen drops since testing positive for coronavirus.

He faced criticism for a “drive-by” walkabout on Sunday near the medical centre where he is receiving treatment.

One attending physician at the centre called the stunt “insanity”.

James Phillips, a doctor of emergency medicine at George Washington University, tweeted: “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die”.

News of the president’s discharge comes after another one of his inner circle to test positive for coronavirus.

The White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: “After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms”.

The president’s campaign chief Bill Stepien, as well as White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks have all tested positively for the virus.