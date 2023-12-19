Prepare for a Royale rumble on Boxing Day

Royale Pagaille finished second in last year’s King George

FOR AVID racing fans, Christmas Day is not the main event, that comes 24 hours later on Boxing Day with the feature race of the Christmas period, and second most important jumps race in the calendar, the King George (2.30pm).

Kempton Park will be packed to the rafters for the festive spectacle and, looking at the fields at this stage, it’s set to be a post-Christmas cracker.

The ante-post market is headed by Allaho after Willie Mullins confirmed the four-time Grade One winner would line up in the £250,000 contest and, with support building behind him in the market, he’s likely to go off at short odds.

Since winning the 2022 Ryanair and then destroying his rivals in the Punchestown Gold Cup a month later, Allaho has only been seen once, when making a winning reappearance at Clonmel in November.

He didn’t have much to beat last time and there has to be a concern that after 561 days off the track prior to that, the bounce factor could come into play.

At his current odds of 7/4 I’m keen to steer clear.

Last year’s winner Bravemansgame must be respected, especially as his trainer Paul Nicholls has won this race an unprecedented 13 times.

Kempton clearly suits him, as a sharp track where he can make best use of his accurate jumping, but it’s disappointing that he has been beaten twice at odds-on already this season.

Shishkin looks a big price for a horse of his ability, but he hasn’t had an ideal preparation and who knows if he’ll consent to race this time.

At this stage, I’m always hunting for a bit of value and ROYALE PAGAILLE could just be it.

Venetia Williams has her team in red-hot form at the moment, and after winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month her nine-year-old is sure to be ready for this test.

He finished second behind Bravemansgame in this race last year, but beat that rival comprehensively at Haydock last time, so I think there’s plenty of juice in his price of around 10/1.

One thing he could do with is a bit more give in the ground, as he relishes testing conditions, so if there’s some rain around before Boxing Day, expect his price to shorten considerably.

The big races come thick and fast after Christmas and next stop is the Welsh Grand National (2.50pm) on December 27.

This is always one of the most gruelling races in the calendar, run over 3m6½f at Chepstow and often in heavy ground, so having bags of stamina is essential.

Monbeg Genius is the obvious one here and will love conditions, but from a value perspective I’d rather look elsewhere.

NASSALAM won the trial for this race impressively at the beginning of the month, when seemingly relishing the step up in trip and testing conditions.

That was over just shy of three miles, so while there has to be a question about him staying this marathon trip, he is still unexposed as a stayer, and this could yet be his game.

I’m willing to chance him each-way at around 10/1.

Chasing Nassalam home last time was WAYFINDER, and this race looks to have always been the target for Rebecca Curtis’ runner.

This nine-year-old loves it at Chepstow, with four of his six career wins coming at the Welsh venue, he’ll stay the trip and will relish the likely ground, so he looks a massive price at 50/1.

POINTERS

Royale Pagaille e/w 2.30pm Kempton (Dec 26)

Nassalam e/w 2.50pm Chepstow (Dec 27)

Wayfinder e/w 2.50pm Chepstow (Dec 27)