Premiership Rugby Cup: Who’s playing and when’s it on?

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 25: Leicester Tigers’ Freddie Steward in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Leicester Tigers at Kingsholm Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

The first trophy of the English domestic rugby scene is up for grabs this evening as Gloucester Rugby take on Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Equivalent to football’s Carabao Cup, the Premiership Rugby uses pools rather than a straight knockout format with teams in both the top flight Premiership and second tier Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know, from how each team reached the final to how to watch this evening.

How they got there

Gloucester Rugby

Group stage

W – 42-14 vs Nottingham

W – 29-20 vs Saracens

W – 25-17 vs Harlequins

W – 14-40 vs Hartpury

W – 32-31 vs Coventry

Semi-final

W – 17-14 vs Exeter Chiefs

Leicester Tigers

Group stage

W – 50-6 vs Caldy

W – 18-14 vs Sale Sharks

W – 64-14 vs Ampthill

W – 60-7 vs Newcastle Falcons

L – 47-28 vs Bedford Blues

Semi-final

W – 29-21 vs Ealing Trailfinders

Where is the final?

Because Gloucester finished unbeaten in the group stages they were one of the highest seeded teams for the semi-finals – alongside Ealing Trailfinders.

And because Gloucester won their semi-final and Ealing lost theirs, the West Country club earned the right to host the final at their stadium Kingsholm.

When is it on and how do I watch it?

The final will be on TNT Sports this evening with coverage starting at 7pm. The match will therefore be available on Discovery+.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm in the West Country, just four hours after the famous Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup just up the road.

Premiership Rugby Cup favourites?

Premiership Rugby Cup form would suggest Gloucester were slight favourites for this one given they’re the only unbeaten side remaining.

But the Cherry and Whites have had a poor domestic year and, although they’re unbeaten in Europe too, will be putting a huge focus on tonight to make 2023-24 somewhat bearable.

Leicester’s most recent trophy was the Premiership just two years ago so they’re hardy on a drought, but given they’re a little bit hit and miss in the Premiership and have the daunting prospect of playing Leinster in Europe the Cup will be a key marker for their season.